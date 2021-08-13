Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul holds roundtable with Metcalfe County officials

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Senator Rand Paul stopped in Metcalfe County to talk with local leaders. “It’s always good to have our leaders to come by and meet one on one with us,” Metcalfe County Judge Executive Harold Stilts said.

Each local official who attended had the opportunity to ask the senator a question, as COVID-19 was the main topic of discussion.

“Mostly was the COVID-19 discussion around the room of what is coming in, and what we’re looking at, again, in the future,” Stilts explained.

Edmonton’s Mayor, the Metcalfe County Sheriff, County Attorney and Superintendent were all there. “It means a lot to the elected officials in the community here to have someone that came by and met with them one on one, and discuss the issues that they’re working on and face in Washington,” Stilts stated.

During the roundtable, Senator Paul continued to downplay the need for masks, especially for children in schools.

