T.J. Samson COVID patients increase, hospital experiencing ‘high patient volumes’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Another area hospital is dealing with capacity issues due to COVID-19.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow has had a recent surge of COVID patients over the last several days. CEO Neil Thornbury says patients they are seeing now are in every age category including the youngest age groups. He adds that the vast majority are unvaccinated.

Of the 28 COVID patients in the hospital at T.J. Samson, only two have been vaccinated.

“We want to reassure everyone in the community, that even with higher volumes, operations at the hospital are running effectively per our plan,” said Thornbury.

we are continuing to provide safe and effective care to all our patients which is our top priority.

Meanwhile, the majority of Kentucky’s counties are in the red zone. Thornbury says this indicates that Kentucky is in a major outbreak.

“Although, 5 weeks ago we did not have one patient with COVID-19. Today we have reopened our COVID unit and implemented our covid surge plan that we developed over a year ago,” said Thornbury. “We are dealing with an extremely contagious and very aggressive variant of the COVID-19 virus. The best way to protect you and your loved ones is to get vaccinated.”

Medical experts say those who are vaccinated are much less likely to end up in the hospital or a critical situation.

T.J. Samson’s clinic is open 5 days a week for vaccinations and covid testing and you can make an appointment by calling (270) 659-1010.

In this video update from CEO Neil Thornbury, he shares the latest information on the recent surge of COVID-19 patients... Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Thursday, August 12, 2021

