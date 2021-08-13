Vaccinated Veteran says getting vaccinated, masking NOT an attack on freedom

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green veteran who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over two weeks is speaking out about the disease and narratives of anti-masking, vaccines.

Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an attack on personal freedoms. He says it’s necessary to get us out of this current health crisis.

WBKO got an update from Bessette on Friday about his current condition.

“I’ve got a cyst on my spinal cord from the MRSA and COVID. And I’ve got to get that operated on. So they basically said, we need you to stay here this weekend. So I’m here until I think they want to do surgery like maybe Monday or Tuesday,” said Bessette.

“It’s not a republican or democrat thing. Everybody wants to say that, you know, we’re trying to take someone’s civil liberties because you’re asking for masks. The whole problem is, is that we’ve got a public health problem right now that we’re trying to solve,” said Bessette.

“And the only way we’re gonna solve it is with the social distancing, masking, and vaccines. And if you see before this current increase in COVID cases, we’ll use those three, and we had real good results. And now all sudden, we’re not using them,” said Bessette.

WBKO will continue to follow Michael’s recovery as he prepares for surgery next week.

