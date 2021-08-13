Warren County Judge-Executive announces masks will be required in all county buildings
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced today that masks will now be required in all Warren County government buildings.
The announcement also extends to all county-owned buildings including the Warren County Courthouse and parks department buildings.
