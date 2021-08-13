Advertisement

Warren County Judge-Executive announces masks will be required in all county buildings

Warren County Courthouse (WBKO)
Warren County Courthouse (WBKO)(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced today that masks will now be required in all Warren County government buildings.

The announcement also extends to all county-owned buildings including the Warren County Courthouse and parks department buildings.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Bullet reportedly goes through Bowling Green home as children sleep.
Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

The Glasgow Police Department has presented three Officers with the Life Saving Medal in...
Glasgow Police Department presents officers with Life Saving Medal
Margaret Munday
WKU’s First African American student Margaret Munday honored in building name change
Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an...
Vaccinated Veteran says getting vaccinated, masking NOT an attack on freedom
Larry Dale Gidcumb
Law enforcement looking for suspect in connection with several vehicle thefts