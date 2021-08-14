Advertisement

Booster shot waiting list not likely for immunocompromised, doctor says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization will meet...
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Delta variant is causing another wave of coronavirus cases across the United States. In order to protect the most vulnerable people in the population, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems.

About 3% of U.S. adults are considered immunocompromised. It includes those battling cancer, HIV, or those who have had a solid organ transplant. In general, health experts found they do not produce an adequate immune response after two doses of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s COVID vaccination. Now, they are being offered a third dose.

Next, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization will meet to discuss their recommendations on booster shots. During this meeting, local physicians believe they will recommend who will be eligible for a third vaccination, when to begin administration, and how to sign up for it.

“I think as much vaccine that is out there, I don’t anticipate any waiting list at all,” Dr. Mark Burn with UofL Health said. “I think people will probably just need to sign up and just get it done. It will probably take place in doctor’s offices. There may be a centralized location, I’m not sure, we haven’t worked out those logistics yet.”

Find more on FDA’s authorization on COVID-19 booster shots here.

