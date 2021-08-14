Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Warren Central Dragons led by new head coach Mark Nelson.

The Dragons are looking to end the winless streak that dates back all the way to 2015. Many players are looking forward and are confident this is the year the streak ends.

“I can’t add up those years we don’t look backward,” Said Nelson, “I don’t think it’s very important to focus on the past because I can’t change that he can’t change that no one here can change that, you know, all I do is focus on what we can do to win this next games,” said Senior Aidan Compton.

Warren Central hired Mark Nelson as head coach in May, over the first couple of practices, the team has already seen a difference in his coaching

“He’s just patient, you know, he actually system teaches you everything, and he’ll punish you when he has to. So I mean, it’s always good to have discipline.” Said Senior Malik Ferguson.

Here’s a look at Warren Central’s full schedule:

August 20th: Vs Bullitt Central 7pm

August 27th: Vs Trigg County 7pm

September 10th: Vs Greenwood 7pm

September 17th: Vs Allen County-Scottsville 7pm

September 24th: At Russell County 7pm

September 30th: Vs Warren East 7pm

October 8th: Vs Green County 7pm

October 15th: At Franklin-Simpson 7pm

October 22nd: Vs Marshall County 7pm

October 29th: At Thomas Nelson 7:30pm

