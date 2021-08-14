Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lee Miles

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Giving back to the community can be more than just a monetary donation for somewhat you can give back to the youth in the community is worth more than any amount of money.

One man in Hart County who wears many hats is now being praised for the lessons he is instilling in his, trapshooting team.

“I don’t feel I’m the hero, I feel the parents are because each child has to have an enabler, to be able to go out there and shoot, it’s an expensive sport. But without mothers and fathers caring at home, these kids couldn’t do what they do, they’re the real heroes,” says trapshooting Coach, business owner, and magistrate, Lee Miles.

Bradley Smith who nominated Lee and also has his son in the trapshooting team spoke on being able to trust Lee.

“In today’s society, you know, it’s hard to trust people sometimes, with Lee, you know, he’s selfless,” says Smith.

Some say it’s not just the lessons he instills in his team.

“What he’s taught my son, and the confidence level that, that he’s pushed him into, is amazing. You know, we’ve been on some shoots with Lee, and he’s up every morning, he’s getting the kids where they need to go, you know, goes above and beyond what I think any coach normally would do,” adds Smith.

Coach Miles says, “I just give them a place to shoot and some advice and, and try to lead the way.”

Miles spoke on being named a hometown hero.

“Very humbled to say the least, because there’s a lot of other people out there that deserve this honor and I don’t feel like I’m worthy of it. It’s done so much for me and my family, throughout the years, we’ve met a lot of good people in this sport,” says Miles.

Smith also adds, “when you get to know Lee, he’s one of those people that you meet in life that you hope you can take something from, you know, you kind of want to be like that guy. You know, he’s, that’s just the way he is. Everybody’s first, he’s second.”

