Legendary basketball coach Tim Riley to be inducted into KY High School Basketball Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Legendary Warren Central Dragons coach Tim Riley will be inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown on Saturday.

The former Dragons coach has over 500 wins in his coaching career, 10 Region titles, and a State Championship with Central in 2004...

Riley’s name is also immortalized at the school as the court was named Tim Riley court in 2013.

Riley is about to enter his 7th season coaching at Owensboro Catholic high school, even coaching 70 miles away, Riley still keeps bowling green in the back of his heart.

“You know Bowling Green is home. I grew up here and I’m proud of home.” Said Riley. “I was here at Warren central for 14 years and those are 14 special years in my life, so anytime that somebody does well in this town it’s good for all of us and I’m proud to be going into that class and representing the community I love.”

Riley will be inducted at 6:30pm Eastern at the State Theatre in Elizabethtown Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.