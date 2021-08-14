Tri-Five Nationals in Bowling Green until Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Thursday, Chevrolet enthusiasts and their Chevy’s have been making their way to the Beech Bend Raceway for the Tri-Five Nationals.

This is the sixth year for the event, which includes drag racing, vendors, spectators, and participants.

Typically the event hosts more than 3,000, 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevies from all over the country and around the world.

“Well it’s amazing, first of all, the trip up I-65 is pretty but it’s an amazing time nowhere in the world, I don’t think you can see this many five six and seven Chevy’s, Tri-Five Chevy’s it’s just an amazing thing for especially for enthusiasts or not enthusiasts, this is really amazing,” says Lonnie Williams who came to the event from Alabama.

The Tri-Five Nationals will go into Saturday, one of the non-profits in attendance spoke on coming to events like these.

“We feel that this type of environment, there’s a lot of patriotic people here that kind of go with our way of thinking as far as affordable unsubsidized housing for veterans, because, you know, there’s a lot of these folks are veterans here. There’s a large group of them. So it’s kind of a connection thing or camaraderie thing. They come out and support us and donate for t-shirts and hats so we can buy material to build our next project,” says Roger Gorgett of Operation Stand Down Ky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.