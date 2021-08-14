Warren County releases guidelines on mask policy in county buildings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced that masks will now be required in all Warren County government buildings.

The announcement also extends to all county-owned buildings including the Warren County Courthouse and parks department buildings.

Below is the most recent statement/guidelines from Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

“The recent surge in Covid-19 is on a dangerous trajectory. Area hospitals are facing significant capacity constraints as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country and throughout the region. COVID-19 inpatient census in area hospitals has risen dramatically in recent weeks and continues to increase daily, and many of these patients are on ventilators.

Approximately 90% of COVID-19 patients coming through the local hospital Emergency Departments are unvaccinated. Therefore we strongly encourage everyone to please be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Over the last 4 weeks, the New active covid cases have risen from less than one hundred to thousands. The virus is spreading like wildfire, and the variant viruses are spreading to younger people as well. We can’t allow this to get worse. And we cannot afford to have mass closures and lockdowns again. In an effort to slow the spread, to protect our citizens, and to keep our employees safe. County employees from every Dept are getting sick and missing work. While out citizens depend on these employees to provide public services, we are asking that everyone social distance, and to wear a mask indoors, and we are hereby requiring masks be worn inside County office buildings, including the Warren County Courthouse. Hopefully, this will last only a few weeks, but we have no way of knowing for sure. We will reevaluate in a few weeks.

Public Notice is hereby given that, beginning Monday August 16, 2021, everyone who enters the the WC Courthouse and all other Warren County office buildings will be required to wear a face-mask, covering the mouth and nose while they are indoors.

Parks & Recreation policy and practices, for indoor and outdoor sports are slightly different.

Outdoor Facilities: No masks required. WCPRD will continue to provide hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations, and ample space for social distancing. Cleaning of restroom facilities and high use areas will continue under current procedures (three times per day cleaning / disinfecting). Indoor Facilities: Masks required by all patrons, programs, league / tournament participants, spectators, and staff. Only under the following exemptions will this policy be waived: Patrons actively engaged in court play (basketball, volleyball, pickleball) will not have to wear a mask if physically engaged in actual sport play. Masks will be required while on the bench area or when not actively participating in game play. **Special Note for Staff: All WCPRD staff must wear either surgical or KN95 masks during this timeframe, scarfs are not recommended. Staff will not have to wear masks while in their individual offices but will need to wear masks when in common / shared use areas, such as hallways, lobbies, public court areas, restrooms, meeting room areas, or office areas with more than on person inside the confined space. Individuals with medical conditions that could be exacerbated by mask wearing are exempt from this policy. Officials and coaches will not be required to wear a mask while actively officiating or coaching during game play. Masks will be required while on the bench area or when not actively participating in game play.

All other cleaning protocols and disinfecting measures already in place will continue.

Public cooperation with helping to ensure this policy is complied with will be needed due to limited staffing at all WCPRD facilities.

WCPRD is also following the attached guidelines for department wide isolation and quarantine per the BRDHD / CDC recommendations. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html

Please Note that these policies and practices will be effective after 8am on Monday, August 16, 2021, and will remain in effect until further notice. We will review the area Covid activity and hospitalization status after the Labor Day holiday.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.