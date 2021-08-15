Advertisement

Dream Home giveaway raises $705,840 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show was held August 15. This year's campaign raised more than...
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show was held August 15. This year's campaign raised more than $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.(WBKO)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man from Scottsville has won the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.

During the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show broadcast live on WBKO-FOX on August 15, Jeff Simmons was drawn as the winner of this year’s house. The home, valued at $325,000, is located at 1046 Aristides Drive in Bowling Green. Seven thousand tickets were sold for this year’s Dream Home and other prizes. They went on sale in early May and were sold out by mid-June.

In a phone call to Simmons shortly after his name was drawn, he said, “Oh thank you so much. I’m so excited, my heart is just racing.” Simmons said he buys a ticket every year. “I think it’s a wonderful cause...I just never thought I’d win anything.”

More than $700,000 will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, thanks to the generosity of south central Kentucky.

Other prize winners include:

Tickets On Sale Prize: 2021 Spartan commercial 54″ zero turn lawnmower, courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment: Linda Gardner of Bowling Green

Early Bird Prize: a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800, courtesy of Houchens Industries: Christine Hanshaw of Bowling Green

Bonus Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at BG Home Furnishings: Bobby Hester of Smiths Grove

2021 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House built by Sweets Design Build:

Jeff Simmons of Scottsville

