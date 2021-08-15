Advertisement

First ever Shopping With My Sisters event highlights supporting small businesses

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to give back to the community and bring unity, Juelz Home and Apparel and the BG Freedom Walkers hosted the first-ever ‘Shopping with My Sisters’ event.

The event was held at the New Image Hair Salon and many small businesses participated.

Keondria Placencio of Juelz Home & Apparel spoke on her favorite part of the event.

“I think it’s more of the connection with the women, the laughing, I see people talking, catching up, more of, you know, the way that businesses like my mom, she actually is with New Image, she’s been, she’s been a beautician for, what, 30 years, over 30 years, and so you have a business that was already, you know, done and already successful and she is pouring back into, you know, the up and coming community, small businesses,” says Placencio.

Some of the sponsors of the event include Montana Grille, Kenziya’s Treats, Glazed Sweets & Savory, New Image Hair Salon, Life Fellowship Church, Trina White Cakes, Yoni Nurse Magic, Coconut Confections, Juelz Home & Apparel, Tees for You, Rooted Designs, Maybell’s Candle & Soap, LaKa Graphics Design, Jazzy Jewels KY, Hydra FacialBG, Wendy’s, and Mario’s Pizza.

