Girl Scouts hold recruiting event at Houchens Program Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Warren County Service Team put together the ‘Fun-tastic Girl Scout Kickoff’ where the girls were able to participate in different activities, and learn about being a Girl Scout as well as register to become a Girl Scout.

The event was held at the Houchens Program Center.

Felicia Bland, the Membership Experience Coordinator at the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says they were able to register 12 girls to become Girl Scouts.

One mother brought her daughter to register and spoke on being able to share her experience of being a Girl Scout with her daughter.

“I was a girl scout when I was younger, so it teaches a lot of leadership for the girls, entrepreneurship for the girls, being able to work for themselves. I work for myself now, so I picked that up from scouting when I was younger teachers kindness and caring and all of the things that the world is missing, and Anna has, Anna has said a few times Mom, you’re so kind and you’re so caring where did that come from and I truly believe it was from my scouting days,” says Brittney Jessie who signed her daughter up for the Girl Scouts.

For more information on the Girl Scouts, click here.

