Advertisement

Kim Geoghegan sworn in as Warren District Judge

Kim Geoghegan sworn in as Warren District Judge
Kim Geoghegan sworn in as Warren District Judge(Stephen Harmon)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It was a packed courtroom of people all excited and happy for Kim and her family as she starts her new role in our community,” said Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon.

Surrounded by her friends and family, Kim Geoghegan took the oath of office on Sunday as a Judge for the Warren District.

Geoghegan was swore in by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton at the Warren County Justice Center.

Congratulations Kim on your new role!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with student
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an...
WCSO: Help police identify owner of abandoned dog
Rand and Kelley Paul
Sen. Rand Paul, wife address controversial Gilead investment
Warren County Clerk's Office
Warren County releases guidelines on mask policy in county buildings
Tri Five Nationals
Tri-Five Nationals in Bowling Green until Saturday

Latest News

Missing Scottsville Teen
Scottsville Police ask for help locating missing teen
Spencer's Coffee
Spencer’s Coffee locations vandalized overnight
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show was held August 15. This year's campaign raised more than...
Dream Home giveaway raises $705,840 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect