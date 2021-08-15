Kim Geoghegan sworn in as Warren District Judge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It was a packed courtroom of people all excited and happy for Kim and her family as she starts her new role in our community,” said Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon.

Surrounded by her friends and family, Kim Geoghegan took the oath of office on Sunday as a Judge for the Warren District.

Geoghegan was swore in by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton at the Warren County Justice Center.

Congratulations Kim on your new role!

