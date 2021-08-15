Advertisement

Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to Scottsville Police, on 8/12/21 police received a report that a 6th-grade teacher at the Allen County Intermediate Center had unwantedly touched a student in a way that was believed to be inappropriate.

Police say the investigation resulted in harassment charges being filed against 26-year-old Joshua S. Blankenship of Scottsville.

According to police Blankenship has been served with a criminal summons and given a later court date.

