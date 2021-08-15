Advertisement

Scottsville Police ask for help locating missing teen

Missing Scottsville Teen
Missing Scottsville Teen(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in locating a missing juvenile.

Armani Pinter-Lugo, 15, was last seen at his residence on Bunch Avenue Spur.

Police say he is a 5′7 , 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with student
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an...
WCSO: Help police identify owner of abandoned dog
Rand and Kelley Paul
Sen. Rand Paul, wife address controversial Gilead investment
Warren County Clerk's Office
Warren County releases guidelines on mask policy in county buildings
Tri Five Nationals
Tri-Five Nationals in Bowling Green until Saturday

Latest News

Kim Geoghegan sworn in as Warren District Judge
Kim Geoghegan sworn in as Warren District Judge
Spencer's Coffee
Spencer’s Coffee locations vandalized overnight
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show was held August 15. This year's campaign raised more than...
Dream Home giveaway raises $705,840 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect