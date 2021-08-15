Scottsville Police ask for help locating missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in locating a missing juvenile.

Armani Pinter-Lugo, 15, was last seen at his residence on Bunch Avenue Spur.

Police say he is a 5′7 , 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

