Scottsville Police ask for help locating missing teen
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in locating a missing juvenile.
Armani Pinter-Lugo, 15, was last seen at his residence on Bunch Avenue Spur.
Police say he is a 5′7 , 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.
If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.
