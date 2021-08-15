Advertisement

Spencer’s Coffee locations vandalized overnight

Spencer's Coffee
Spencer's Coffee(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spencer’s Coffee locations in downtown Bowling Green and the 31W bypass were vandalized overnight.

An employee told WBKO News reporter Brandon Jarrett that workers were greeted with cracked windows and spray paint on their buildings Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can call the downtown Spencer’s location at (270) 393-7060.

