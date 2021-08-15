Spencer’s Coffee locations vandalized overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spencer’s Coffee locations in downtown Bowling Green and the 31W bypass were vandalized overnight.

An employee told WBKO News reporter Brandon Jarrett that workers were greeted with cracked windows and spray paint on their buildings Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can call the downtown Spencer’s location at (270) 393-7060.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.