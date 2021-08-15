Stray showers tonight, more storms roll in tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front moving through south central Kentucky has finally brought forth some much needed rain and some relief from hot conditions! Though we were still warm, temperatures today were much cooler than those seen last week.

Rainfall outlook (wbko)

A surface low pressure system over the western portions of the state has triggered an unsettled weather pattern to continue into tomorrow and even next week! We start the work week on a stormy note, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Beyond Monday, we see daily chances for storms. Nonetheless, it’ll be a soggy several days ahead so you’ll want to keep the rain gear at hand. In fact, today was Bowling Green’s wettest day since July 13th of this year! Daytime highs will stay consistent in the low to mid 80s all week as well. None of these showers will be a complete washout, and some will be hit or miss. Rain is on tap this weekend and next week! To get the latest on storms this week, make sure to watch us on WBKO News at 10.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 68. Winds NE-6

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 70. Winds S-7

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d storms possible. High 86. Low 68. Winds SE-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 103 (1918)

Record Low: 49 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.45″

Monthly Precip: 0.76″ (-.88″)

Yearly Precip: 33.53″ (+1.01″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Low (2.9 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6626 Mold Spore Count)

