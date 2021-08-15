Advertisement

TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of Samuel Rich.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Earl Rich, a suspect who was added to the Most Wanted list.

Rich is wanted for Attempted first degree murder and theft of property, according to officials.

Rich is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

TBI officials said Rich was last seen wearing khaki short, a white striped shirt and boots and is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered to anyone who gives information that leads to his arrest.

Those with tips are asked to contact the TBI via phone at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

