TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Earl Rich, a suspect who was added to the Most Wanted list.

Rich is wanted for Attempted first degree murder and theft of property, according to officials.

Rich is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

TBI officials said Rich was last seen wearing khaki short, a white striped shirt and boots and is considered armed and dangerous.

NEW PICTURE/INFO: #MostWanted fugitive Samuel Rich remains on the run right now. Here's a picture, taken in 2020 we believe to be more representative of what he looks like.



Spot him? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/gyNf0ri01Z — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 15, 2021

A reward of $2,500 is being offered to anyone who gives information that leads to his arrest.

Those with tips are asked to contact the TBI via phone at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

