WCSO: Help police identify owner of abandoned dog

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an abandoned dog.

Police say deputies responded to a call Thursday night on Bill Dedmon Road for a dog being left in the crate in the roadway.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control unit are attempting to locate an owner.

Please call (270) 842-1633 if you have any tips or information.

