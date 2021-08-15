Advertisement

WCSO: Help police identify owner of abandoned dog

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an...
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the owner of an abandoned dog.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an abandoned dog.

Police say deputies responded to a call Thursday night on Bill Dedmon Road for a dog being left in the crate in the roadway.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control unit are attempting to locate an owner.

Please call (270) 842-1633 if you have any tips or information.

Deputies responded to a call Thursday night on Bill Dedmon Road for this dog being left in the crate in the roadway. The...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 14, 2021

