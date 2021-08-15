WCSO: Help police identify owner of abandoned dog
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an abandoned dog.
Police say deputies responded to a call Thursday night on Bill Dedmon Road for a dog being left in the crate in the roadway.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control unit are attempting to locate an owner.
Please call (270) 842-1633 if you have any tips or information.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.