$12,000 raised for ‘Behind the Badge’ project with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has accepted a check for $12,000 for the ‘Behind the Badge Project.’

The money was collected during the “Raft Up” event on Nolin Lake. The sheriff’s office said this is the single largest donation they have received to date.

The “Behind the Badge Project” is a program that raises money for local kids and families in need throughout the year. Most of the proceeds support Shop With A Cop in December, but it is used for much more.

The sheriff’s office said that most of the families that participated were not from the Grayson County area, making the donation unique.

