Advertisement

Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages

Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.(Source: Aldi)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.

On Monday, the discount supermarket chain announced it is hosting a “national hiring week” in September.

Aldi said it is looking for more than 20,000 workers to fill a variety of positions, including store associates, cashiers, stockers and warehouse associates.

To lure applicants in, Aldi is raising workers’ wages.

It says store and warehouse positions will now be paid “new average national starting wages” of $15 and $19 an hour, respectively, based on market and position.

Aldi’s national hiring week runs from Sept. 20 through 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with student
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Kiel Thorlton
Logan County native talks directing upcoming film set to premiere in September
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show was held August 15. This year's campaign raised more than...
Dream Home giveaway raises $705,840 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Rand and Kelley Paul
Sen. Rand Paul, wife address controversial Gilead investment

Latest News

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Allie Sports
Allie Sports
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says