Glasgow Police investigate string of weekend car burglaries

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a string of car burglaries that happened over the weekend.

According to police, around 20 car burglaries happened on Lexington Drive over the weekend alone.

Police say a number of valuables were stolen out of cars including firearms.

Police are increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone with additional home surveillance should contact the police.

