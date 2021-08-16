Glasgow Police investigate string of weekend car burglaries

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating a string of car burglaries that happened over the weekend.

According to police, around 20 car burglaries happened on Lexington Drive over the weekend alone.

Police say a number of valuables were stolen out of cars including firearms.

Police are increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone with additional home surveillance should contact the police.

