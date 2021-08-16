Advertisement

Hot Rods fall to Drive 7-3 in series finale

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (63-27) dropped the final game of a six-game series 7-3 against the Greenville Drive (47-42) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville started the scoring in the top of the second on a Jaxx Groshans solo homer. They added three more runs on a home run by Tyler Dearden in the third inning. The homers gave the Drive a 4-0 lead.

Bowling Green plated their first run in the bottom of the third against Greenville starter Dylan Spacke. Roberto Alvarez was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a Pedro Martinez base hit. In the next at-bat, Grant Witherspoon reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Connor Hollis hit into another fielder’s choice and Alvarez was forced out at home. Curtis Mead grounded out, driving in Martinez, and cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Hot Rods forced two runs in during the fifth inning against Drive reliever Ryan Fernandez. Alvarez led off with a single, extending his hit streak to six games. Martinez was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat, putting runners at first and second. Hollis grounded into a fielder’s choice, plating Alvarez to make the score 4-2. Mead brought Hot Rods a run closer with a triple, bringing in Hollis and making the score 4-3.

Another run came in for the Drive in the sixth inning on a Joe Davis solo homer. Greenville added more to their lead in the top of the eighth with a two-run double from Stephen Scott, increasing the Drive lead to 7-5. The Hot Rods couldn’t get anything going on offense the rest of the game, dropping the final game of the series 7-5.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day Monday before hitting the road and taking on the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 5:30 PM CT on Tuesday.

