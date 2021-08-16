Kim Geoghegan discusses new role as Warren District Judge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kim Geoghegan took the stand to be sworn in as Warren District Judge Division 1 on Sunday.

“It was a packed courtroom of people all excited and happy for Kim and her family as she starts her new role in our community,” said Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon.

Surrounded by her friends and family, Kim Geoghegan took the oath of office on Sunday as a Judge for the Warren District.

Geoghegan was sworn in by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton at the Warren County Justice Center.

“I’m honored to be representing Warren County as the new district court judge in Division One, I’m excited to get started. It’s a great opportunity for me to work on many different areas of law that I didn’t previously practice. I was previously a full-time felony prosecutor,” said Geoghegan. “Now I’ll have the opportunity to work with juveniles, to work on misdemeanor offenses, probate court, small claims, actions, and civil suits.”

Geoghegan has worked in the court system for 20 years and says this experience will enable her to make decisions with discretion.

“As a felony prosecutor, we review cases every day, we review cases to determine if there’s probable cause to proceed, or we can decline prosecution. I think that the 20 years of case review have enabled me to assess cases and determine how the cases should proceed. I also feel that being a felony prosecutor provided me invaluable hours in court. I’m familiar with the court system, I understand the management of dockets, and hope to expedite the cases that have been delayed by the pandemic,” said Geoghegan.

Geoghegan was appointed by Gov. Beshear and will be vacating the position from former Judge Sam Potter who is retiring.

Geoghegan will seek election for the seat next year.

