Not Too Hot, but Staying Humid!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday didn’t bring much heat, but it certainly delivered on humidity! A weak front positioned just to the northwest of our area helped spark off scattered showers and thunderstorms...the “hit and miss” variety. Expect this pattern to dominate for awhile.

Just enough moisture and energy will exist in our atmosphere this week to provide daily chances for showers and storms - though we do not anticipate any major widespread activity. It will be more “hit-or-miss” shower and storm potential in south-central Kentucky and when it isn’t raining, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds along with muggy conditions! This unsettled weather pattern will continue through the week and even into the weekend! High temperatures Tuesday through the weekend will generally be in the mid 80s along with fairly light south-southwesterly winds. This will be a week that an umbrella should be kept nearby. Some folks in Kentucky will rejoice as many area gardens and fields will need the water! Again, we want to stress that this pattern is not going to give EVERYONE rain, but more of the garden-variety showers and storms that “splash and dash” off of radar.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d storms possible. High 86. Low 68. Winds SE-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely scat’d storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 86. Low 71. Winds SW-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 106 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.77″ (-1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 33.54″ (+0.76″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Medium (4.5 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7382 Mold Spore Count)

