Police looking for stolen motorcycle in Scottsville
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department said a motorcycle was stolen in the city limits off a carport on August 15.
They said the bike was stolen between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The bike is a 2019 Zong, model TT250 & has been entered as stolen. The tag on the bike is KY: HY074.
The Scottsville Police Department said if you have seen the bike or have information concerning where it is or who has it, contact them at 270-237-3611.
