Police looking for stolen motorcycle in Scottsville

A motorcycle in Scottsville was reported stolen August 15.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department said a motorcycle was stolen in the city limits off a carport on August 15.

They said the bike was stolen between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The bike is a 2019 Zong, model TT250 & has been entered as stolen. The tag on the bike is KY: HY074.

This motorcycle was stolen in the city limits off of a carport today between 9am - 4pm. Tag on the bike is KY: HY074. ...

Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Sunday, August 15, 2021

The Scottsville Police Department said if you have seen the bike or have information concerning where it is or who has it, contact them at 270-237-3611.

