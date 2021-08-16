Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We came over here and unbelievable. Totally shocked.” That was the reaction of Jeff Simmons of Scottsville, when seeing the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home for the first time. “Never thought I’d win, it’s all for the kids.”

Simmons received several phone calls during the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show broadcast live on WBKO-FOX on August 15, telling him his ticket had been chosen. He said he was in shock and didn’t believe it at first.

“Oh gosh. It was just unbelievable. Just didn’t believe the call and just totally in shock,” Simmons said.

Simmons said he had denied several of the calls at first because he didn’t recognize the phone number. “A friend had called me and was like, ‘Do you know Jeff Simmons?’ And I thought something was wrong. I was like, ‘Yes, why? What’s happened?’ And she said, ‘Well he just won the Dream Home.’ So, I immediately called him. But, he still, I don’t think he believed it yet,” said Haley Lich, Simmons’ niece. However, when Laura Rogers called - he answered.

Darrel Sweets, of Sweets Design Build and the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home builder, says Simmons had never even seen a picture of the home before walking into it as the winner for the very first time.

“Very surprised. I asked him when he first walked in, ‘Have you seen the house?’ and he said no, no videos or anything. So, it was like a kid in a candy store. He was going from room to room looking,” Sweets said.

The home is valued at $325,000 and is located at 1046 Aristides Drive in Bowling Green.

Simmons buys a ticket almost every year. He says he does it as a way to give back to the families of St. Jude, not for the possibility of winning.

“St. Jude’s - they do a wonderful job. It is just unbelievable how they take care of the kids and families that are going through such trying times that some of us just can’t even imagine. I just wish everybody would contribute and it’s a win win for somebody, they want to contribute that’s a good way to do it, $100, if everybody did this, and the possibility of winning a home,” said Simmons.

Simmons says there is a lot of planning to do, but says he is leaning toward moving into the Dream Home.

“Probably fit my bill just fine, but it’s still early in the game. You know, I’m still thinking about it, still somewhat shell shocked and I’ll probably think, come to my wits in the morning, but right now I’m just not sure where I want to go,” Simmons said.

However, one thing he is sure about is his favorite room in the house - the kitchen.

“This is it, close to the refrigerator,” Simmons said.

