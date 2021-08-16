Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with student
Kiel Thorlton
Logan County native talks directing upcoming film set to premiere in September
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show was held August 15. This year's campaign raised more than...
Dream Home giveaway raises $705,840 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Rand and Kelley Paul
Sen. Rand Paul, wife address controversial Gilead investment

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
The donation was made during the "Raft Up" event on Nolin Lake
$12,000 raised for ‘Behind the Badge’ project with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
A motorcycle in Scottsville was reported stolen August 15.
Police looking for stolen motorcycle in Scottsville
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew