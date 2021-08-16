Advertisement

Surge in COVID testing causes healthcare scramble to meet demand

Norton's Express Services Center is opening additional lines to keep up with the rush.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Healthcare providers in Louisville are trying to keep up with the growing need for COVID-19 testing.

Jefferson County reported 2,226 new cases between August 8 and August 14. The county is now listed in the state’s red zone.

The surge has created long waits for people to get tested. Immediate care centers can take hours and appointments at many sites need to be made a couple days in advance.

Sam Zuege with Norton Healthcare said they’re trying to respond to the huge need for testing. He said large weekend gatherings and schools being open could be catalysts for rushes at testing sites, especially early in the week.

Norton is opening offices on weekends, as well as additional appointments at the Express Services Center for drive-thru testing.

Zuege said he understands the need for quick results, so people can get back to work or school. That’s why they’re evaluating every day to see if Norton has capacity to open more testing opportunities.

“We’re trying to do our best to preemptively be available to our patients throughout the city and throughout the region. We expect that we will be as nimble as we possibly can and available as we can for those who need care,” he said.

For testing availability in Louisville, click or tap here.

