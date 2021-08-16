Unsettled weather pattern continues Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a few showers and storms moved through the region over the weekend, the start of the work week will feature more of the same - including temperatures well below normal!

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible today - and flash flooding is a possibility as the entire WBKO viewing area is under a Marginal (category 1/4) Risk of Excessive Rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. (WBKO)

A wave of energy combined with a warm front will provide enough heat and moisture to spark scattered showers and storms in south-central Kentucky on Monday. Thing is, the heat won’t be felt so much as the humidity due to cloud cover, which will fill most of the sky today! Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Monday midday and afternoon - especially along and east of I-65. Areas west of I-65 will only see isolated showers and storms possible - with some places staying dry! Folks that see the rain today will generally see less than 0.25″ of rainfall, but locally higher amounts will be possible given the soupy atmosphere that is in the region. With the cloud cover and rain potential, high temperatures Monday will only be in the low 80s.

Just enough moisture and energy will exist in our atmosphere this week to provide daily chances for showers and storms - though we do not anticipate any major widespread activity. It will be more “hit-or-miss” shower and storm potential in south-central Kentucky and when it isn’t raining, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds along with muggy conditions! This unsettled weather pattern will continue through the week and even into the weekend! High temperatures Tuesday through the weekend will generally be in the mid 80s along with fairly light south-southwesterly winds. This will be a week that an umbrella should be kept nearby. Some folks in Kentucky will rejoice as many area gardens and fields will need the water! Again, we want to stress that this pattern is not going to give EVERYONE rain, but more of the garden-variety showers and storms that “splash and dash” off of radar.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 83. Low 72. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 68. Winds SE at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (2007)

Record Low Today: 50 (1963, 1889)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.5 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7382 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.77″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 33.54″ (+0.89″)

