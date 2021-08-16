The unsettled weather pattern continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today felt much cooler than temperatures we saw last week - our daytime highs struggled to break the low 80s this afternoon! We also saw more of some much needed rain across portions of south central Kentucky.

Monday's forecast (wbko)

A passing cold front has triggered an unsettled weather pattern to continue into tonight and the work week! We’ll see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow but cooler temperatures will also accompany them. Daytime highs will once again struggle to break out of the low 80s. Beyond Monday, we’ll see daily chances for showers and storms - though none will be a complete washout and some will be hit-or-miss. Thus, you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you because a soggy several days is upon us! Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the mid to upper 80s through the work week and weekend. To get the latest on our forecast, download the WBKO First Alert weather app available on any iPhone or android device for free!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 70. Winds S-7

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d storms possible. High 86. Low 68. Winds SE-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds SW-5

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.76″ (-1.01)

Yearly Precip: 33.53″ (+0.88″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Medium (5.2 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6626 Mold Spore Count)

