WKU Soccer wins preseason finale against Bellarmine 1-0

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer earned a 1-0 win in its final preseason exhibition match of the year against Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon at the WKU Soccer Complex. The win brought the Lady Toppers’ preseason record to 2-0-0.

WKU’s goal came in the 68th minute from Annah Hopkins on a Katie Erwin assist. Hopkins was WKU’s second-leading goal scorer in the spring with four goals in 12 matches.

After a slow first half that saw only two shots total, the action picked up in the second. WKU got off nine shots in the second half, bringing their total to 11 for the day. The Lady Topper defense held Bellarmine to one shot in the match.

Kayla Meyer had three shots in the match and Isidora Pekez, Sydney Ernst and Hopkins added two each.

The Lady Topper goalkeeping squad finished the preseason schedule without a goal against, securing two shutouts. Alexis Bach and Ashley Kobylinski split time in goal for WKU with Bach playing the first half and Kobylinski taking over in the second half.

WKU officially kicks off the 2021 season on Thursday, Aug. 19 at home against Austin Peay. The Lady Toppers start the season with a four-game homestand that continues on Saturday, Aug. 21 against Union University.

