Bowling Green author pushes second novel in series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many know Tonya Matthews from her longtime career at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Matthews is now a published author for the second time.

“Roxie Applesauce” is a follow-up to “Treasure Atop the Mountain.”

About the new release, Matthews said, “When I read, I want to read something meaningful with a message. I like fiction that draws you in like it’s real—because it could be. I started writing what I like to read when several recommended books didn’t hit the mark. I want more than a story. I want to love and know the characters, feel their emotions, and celebrate triumphs with them. I already had Roxie Applesauce in the works when I released Treasure atop the Mountain. Readers’ responses encouraged me to continue writing. Now with the release of Roxie Applesauce, I have the third in the series underway. Meeting those who enjoy the books is the best part—each is an everyday person with their own story of overcoming difficult circumstances or holding on for that day. I’m blessed by who reads these books.”

Barnes & Noble will host a special event with Tonya Matthews on Saturday, August 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Readers will be able to meet the author and purchase signed copies of Roxie Applesauce.

Matthews will also be the featured guest at Coffee & Conversation on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Capitol Arts Center.

