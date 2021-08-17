Cave City to hold Community Giveaway Saturday

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City invites everyone to their Community Giveaway this Saturday August 21, 2021. It will be in the Cave City Senior Center at 105 Duke Street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Officials say this is literally for anyone who needs help or just wants to hang out and eat. You can volunteer, bring donations, or pick up whatever you need absolutely free!

Items needed to donate include: Kids’ clothing and shoes, personal hygiene products, school supplies, non-perishable groceries, toys, bedding and blankets, and a prepared dish or casserole. You can drop off donations at The Dive or City Hall anytime before Saturday.

