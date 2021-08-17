Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Greenwood Gators led by head coach William Howard.

The Gators are looking to make some noise in Class 5A this season, in 2020, Greenwood finished 6-2 in the regular season with losses to both local 5A teams South Warren and Bowling Green including a first-round playoff loss to the Purples.

Greenwood has 13 seniors returning this fall, but with COVID-19 still hovering over everyone’s heads, many players have had to step up in case one is out with a positive test. Head Coach Howard is making the most of a bad situation.

“I think we’re gaining some depth and I don’t know that that was an intentional thing because of, you know, the kids that have been missed because of quarantine. But hopefully, that’ll be we make that a positive so we got some kids that have stepped into positions that normally wouldn’t be there.” Said Howard. “We’re just want to hopefully make a little bit more depth than the some of those kids get some experience at the varsity level”

Here’s a look at Greenwood’s full schedule:

August 20th: Vs Spring Hill (Columbia, TN) 5pm

August 27th: At Franklin-Simpson 7pm

September 3rd: Vs Allen County-Scottsville 7pm

September 10th: At Warren Central 7pm

September 17th: At Logan County 7pm

September 24th: Vs Glasgow 7pm

October 1st: Vs Christian County 7pm

October 15th: Vs Bowling Green 7pm

October 22nd: At South Warren 7pm

October 29th: At Apollo 7pm

