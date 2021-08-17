Dates set for annual Waterfowl Blind drawings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Ready to get your hunt on? Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs).

These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides a variety of waterfowl hunting opportunities on WMAs. These opportunities include quota hunts, daily drawings, walk-in areas and seasonally drawn blinds.

Seasonally drawn blinds ensure that selected waterfowl hunters will have a place to hunt during the entire waterfowl season. The drawings for these seasonally drawn blinds take place well before the season to allow hunters time to build blinds and make all necessary plans for the season. Hunters chosen in these random drawings have first rights to these waterfowl blind sites; but when the drawn hunters are not using the blinds, any hunter may occupy them.

Upcoming season-long blind drawings include:

Doug Travis WMA , Carlisle and Hickman counties: 10 a.m. (Central), Saturday, Aug. 28. The drawing will be at the WMA office, 1/2-mile south of Berkley on KY 123. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Lake Barkley WMA , Trigg and Lyon counties: 8 a.m. (Central), Monday, Sept. 20. The drawing will be at the shelter on the east side of the Cumberland River at Lake Barkley Dam, off U.S. 62 near Lake City. Participants should use the powerhouse entrance and then turn right toward the drawing location.

Green River Lake WMA , Taylor and Adair counties: 10 a.m. (Eastern), Saturday, Sept. 25. The drawing will be at the Green River Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office off KY 55, approximately 7 miles south of Campbellsville. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Barren River Lake WMA , Allen and Barren counties, 7 - 9 a.m. (Central), Saturday, Oct. 2. The drawing will be at the Barren River Lake Corps of Engineers office, at the Barren River Lake dam off KY 252.

Hunters interested in participating in the waterfowl blind drawing must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid Kentucky hunting license, a Kentucky Migratory Bird/Waterfowl Hunting Permit and a federal migratory bird permit (also known as a duck stamp) at the time of the drawing. A hunter education card is also required of any participant born on or after Jan. 1, 1975.

Hunters must also have their Harvest Information Program (HIP) confirmation number prior to the drawing. To get a confirmation number, hunters must visit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website at fw.ky.gov, click the “My Profile” tab and answer a few questions. This confirmation number provided at the completion of the survey must be written on the hunting license or Kentucky Migratory Game Bird-Waterfowl Hunting permit.

Hunters drawn for blinds on Doug Travis, Lake Barkley, Green River Lake or Barren River Lake WMAs must locate, prepare and maintain the blind site for the duration of the 2021-2022 waterfowl seasons. Each drawn hunter may select a co-owner of the blind site for use in the absence of the hunter drawn. The co-owner must be present at the drawing.

Hunters may construct a permanent blind or use a boat or portable blind, but each blind site must be pinned with a permanent marker identifying permit holders for the site. Those hunters selected hold first rights for use of the blind site, but these blind sites are open to public use if the selected hunters are not in the blinds by 30 minutes before shooting time.

