Deadline for early registration prices for CASA’s Superhero 5K

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the last day to get the early-bird prices when you register for CASA’s Superhero 5K next month.

CASA of South Central Kentucky will hold its 7th Annual Superhero 5K/1 Mile Kid’s Fun Run/1 Mile Family Walk on September 25.

You’ll save $5 on the 5K, 1-mile family walk/run and the kid’s 1-mile run. Every 5K participant will take home a race t-shirt and a $20 gift card to Cheetah Clean.

The race takes place on September 25th at Ephram White Park.

When kid’s register, they will get thrown into a raffle for a free PlayStation.

The event will have music, face painting, prizes and food trucks.

REGISTER HERE.

Don't miss out on CASA of SCK's Superhero 5K/1 Mile Kid's Run/1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk presented by Cheetah Clean...

Posted by CASA of South Central Kentucky on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate and the organization intervenes, supports and advocates for children in the foster care and family court system.

Last year, the nonprofit organization served 260 kids. Right now they have 100 volunteers but are always looking for more in order to serve more kids.

“There are hundreds of kids that still need our services. So come out, run our race support us in that way. If you’re interested in being a CASA, definitely check out our website or our Facebook page,” said Sublett.

