FBI arrests Kentucky man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold on to a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CECILIA, Ky. (AP) - The FBI has arrested a Kentucky man for allegedly joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and entering the building.

The FBI of Louisville says agents arrested Joseph Irwin of Cecilia without incident on Tuesday. Cecilia is in Hardin County about 50 miles south of Louisville. Irwin has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.

