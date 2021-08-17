A Few Strong Storms Possible Late Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday featured a mix of sun and clouds...more clouds to the east from the outer bands of former Tropical Storm Fred, and more sunshine to the west. Just a few spotty showers were noted, with most staying dry. While rain chances are not that high Wednesday, there’s a chance for a couple of strong storms in the afternoon.

Stray showers and storms will be possible, but it will be dry for much of the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will generally be around the mid 80s on Tuesday with mid-to-upper 80s on Wednesday. In addition, conditions will remain muggy with humidity levels giving us the “air you wear!”

The weather pattern become a bit more unsettled heading into the latter half of the work week and will continue into the weekend! Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday with lesser chances arriving Sunday. High temperatures through this period will hover around the mid 80s. This will be a week that an umbrella should be kept nearby. Some folks in Kentucky will rejoice as many area gardens and fields will need the water! Again, we want to stress that this pattern is not going to give EVERYONE rain, but more of the garden-variety showers and storms that “splash and dash” off of radar. Sunday through the middle of next week will see lower rain chances, but higher temps! Highs are expected to get back in the low 90s with a bit more sunshine, but humidity looks to stick around!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely scat’d storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 86. Low 71. Winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 88. Low 70. Winds SW-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 101 (1918)

Record Low: 53 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.77″ (-1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 33.54″ (+0.63″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Medium (5.5 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7394 Mold Spore Count)

