Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 3K cases; positivity rate above 12%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,276 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 522,209 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.47% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 849 are in kids 18 or younger.

RELATED: Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

There were eight new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,459.

As of Tuesday, 1,603 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 441 are in the ICU, and 238 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,425,305 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
BCSO is looking for information on these two men.
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two males in regards to an investigation
Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with student
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody

Latest News

Excitement on the Hill grows as The Beginning of the Semester Inches Closer
Excitement on the Hill grows as The Beginning of the Semester Inches Closer
BGHS, BGJHS Alongside the Medical Center Host COVID_19 Vaccine Clinic
BGHS, BGJHS Alongside the Medical Center Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
McConnell on Afghanistan: "This has been an absolute debacle and an embarrassment."
McConnell on Afghanistan: "This has been an absolute debacle and an embarrassment."
The Food and Drug Administration ruled people who are immunocompromised can get a third...
Booster shot of COVID vaccine available for some with weakened immune systems
Sen. Mitch McConnell Encourages the COVID Vaccine @ 5
Sen. Mitch McConnell Encourages the COVID Vaccine @ 5