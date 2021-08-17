Gov. Beshear reports over 3K cases; positivity rate above 12%
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 3,276 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 522,209 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.47% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 849 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were eight new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,459.
As of Tuesday, 1,603 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 441 are in the ICU, and 238 are on ventilators.
The governor also reported 2,425,305 Kentuckians are vaccinated.
