National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

