Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
BCSO is looking for information on these two men.
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two males in regards to an investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Scottsville: 26-year-old teacher charged with harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with student

Latest News

People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Winds drive nation’s largest wildfire toward California city
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred, wet and unwelcome, spawns twisters and flooding in US
Waterfowl Blind Drawing
Dates set for annual Waterfowl Blind drawings
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul,...
Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban