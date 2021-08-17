Rain chances lessen, humidity continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday featured “splash and dash” showers and storms that made some soaked while others stayed sticky from the humidity. These conditions continue, though rain chances will be smaller over the next couple of days.

We could see a few showers and storms possible today, but many will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds across south-central Kentucky. (WBKO)

Just enough moisture and energy will exist in our atmosphere this week to provide daily chances for showers and storms. Chances are lower for both today as well as Wednesday as skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Stray showers and storms will be possible, but it will be dry for much of the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will generally be around the mid 80s on Tuesday with mid-to-upper 80s on Wednesday. In addition, conditions will remain muggy with humidity levels giving us the “air you wear!”

The weather pattern become a bit more unsettled heading into the latter half of the work week and will continue into the weekend! Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday with lesser chances arriving Sunday. High temperatures through this period will hover around the mid 80s. This will be a week that an umbrella should be kept nearby. Some folks in Kentucky will rejoice as many area gardens and fields will need the water! Again, we want to stress that this pattern is not going to give EVERYONE rain, but more of the garden-variety showers and storms that “splash and dash” off of radar. Sunday through the middle of next week will see lower rain chances, but higher temps! Highs are expected to get back in the low 90s with a bit more sunshine, but humidity looks to stick around!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 68. Winds E at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 101 (1936, 1918)

Record Low Today: 53 (2004, 1979)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.5 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7344 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.77″ (-1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 33.54″ (+0.76″)

