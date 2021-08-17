Warren Central forfeits season opener due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an offseason of hope that things would be back to normal, shades of 2020 reappeared Monday.

Warren Central is now in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test within the team and is forced to forfeit Friday’s season opener against Bullitt Central, head coach Mark Nelson confirmed to WBKO Sports.

The Dragons are the first team in South Central Kentucky to have a game canceled due to a COVID outbreak. Nelson told WBKO Sports, barring any setbacks, the Dragons are still on schedule to play next week’s game.

Warren Central is scheduled to play Trigg County next Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

