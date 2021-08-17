WKU students move into brand new First Year Village

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday marked move-in day for many freshman Hilltoppers, the first-class moving into Western’s new Freshmen Village.

M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan, WKU’s transition program for new undergraduates, is underway this week, and it will look a lot more normal than last year.

“We’re glad to be able to have students back and to be able to participate in some of the activities that are typically associated with M.A.S.T.E.R. Plan,” WKU Spokesperson Jace Lux said.

Normal and Regents Hall make up the living and common areas of the First Year Village. There is also quite a bit of green space outside that is yet to come.

“I was super excited this was my top choice,” one WKU freshman said about getting to move into the brand new residence halls.

What makes the freshmen village unique is the communal atmosphere. Many will participate in what is called the new WKU living-learning experience.

“The living-learning communities, students will be engaged with about two dozen other students, either from their academic interest or from maybe social interests that those students have,” Lux explained.

For the first time in this capacity, students will live with a cohort of other students they share classes with. It is an opportunity for them to network and builds a strong support system through college.

“It’s just something that can directly correlate to my future so it’s really exciting,” Ellie Paty, a WKU freshman, said.

“They’ll get the same assignments from their professors, and then they’ll have the opportunity to go home back to the residence halls and visit in some of those common areas and work on the assignments and work on the instructional materials together,” Lux stated.

It’s not too often that it’s the freshmen that get to live in the brand new dorms. “We’re happy to be able to provide that opportunity for our students here at WKU,” Lux said.

Staff at Western is hoping it will set these students up for years of success on the hill as they begin their journey this week.

