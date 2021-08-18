BCHS awarded $50,000 ‘Grow Your Own’ grant

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County High School was one of ten schools in the state of Kentucky to receive the Grow Your Own Grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Grow Your Own Program is designed to recruit, develop and retain teachers who already are connected to the school or community.

Byron Darnall, associate commissioner in KDE’s Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness (OELE), said GYO grants can help eliminate obstacles that future educators may face.

“Local schools and districts are uniquely suited to provide this opportunity to employees that may already be active in schools but lack full certification,” Darnall said. “GYO grants directly address potential barriers that may be preventing talented people from becoming fully certified educators.”

Given the current teacher shortages, the recruitment of educators is vitally important to every public school district in the state.

“The department is thrilled to see the first Grow-Your-Own partnerships start across the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Most educators teach in the school district they attended. Helping school districts develop the interests of students who want to become teachers, giving them the experiences they need to develop their skills, is a good way to create a larger teacher workforce in the future.”

Barren County High School will use a portion of the funds to expand their current Educators Rising Program which is led by teacher Samantha Huffman. Members of the program are interested in pursuing a career in the field of education.

Bo Matthews, superintendent of Barren County Schools, commented, “We are committed to developing future educators within our district. It is incredibly satisfying to see our former students become part of our current faculty, continuing a tradition of excellence in teaching and learning.”

Amy Irwin, Principal of Barren County High School, added, “This grant will allow us to tap into the wonderful talent-pool we have right here in Barren County. We have so many students who have sharp minds and big hearts which makes them strong candidates for becoming great teachers.

