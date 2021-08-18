Advertisement

Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,576 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 525,746 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.59% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 987 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,468.

As of Wednesday, 1,658 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 466 are in the ICU, and 229 are on ventilators.

The governor also says currently, there are more Kentuckians in the ICU battling COVID than ever before during this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
BCSO is looking for information on these two men.
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two males in regards to an investigation
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FBI arrests Kentucky man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

2nd Annual Rat Fink Kentucky Reunion at the Corvette Museum @ 5
2nd Annual Rat Fink Kentucky Reunion at the Corvette Museum @ 5
BCHS awarded $50,000 ‘Grow Your Own’ grant
BCHS awarded $50,000 ‘Grow Your Own’ grant
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery
2020 members of the BCHS Educators Rising Program
BCHS awarded $50,000 ‘Grow Your Own’ grant