BGForward raffling off Bonnaroo tickets to support Habitat for Humanity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGForward is again reaching out to help families in need. Your donation could win you passes to a popular summer music festival.

Downtown businesses created the BGForward initiative last year as a way to support the community. This summer, Morris Jewelry has donated Bonnaroo tickets for a raffle. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity to buy washers and dryers for low-income families.

Jim Sears, an organizer, said, “Giving back to the community is really actually easy in Bowling Green. We see it everyday. Folks come in here, we are a tightknit community. We have folks coming from all over the country, but we still remain a tight community and as soon as people see the opportunity to give back to the community, they do it, so it’s humbling.”

To buy a raffle ticket, find Downtown BG Happenings @BG-Forward-2020 on Venmo.

