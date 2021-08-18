BGHS, BGJHS partner up with The Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to keep their kids safe, Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green Junior High along with The Medical Center hosted a vaccine clinic for students 12 or older on Tuesday.

Those interested were able to register online.

Students 18 and under had to provide a signed copy of the parental consent form.

The Medical Center administered the Pfizer vaccine.

Thank you @MedCenterHealth for administering over 90 COVID-19 vaccines to students today at Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School. pic.twitter.com/VTK2WMolGw — BG City Schools (@BGISD) August 17, 2021

Bowling Green High School and The Medical Center spoke on bringing the vaccine clinic back again.

“Last year, we had a COVID vaccine clinic as well, the end of the school year, and we wanted to offer one this year for any families that want to take, take advantage of that opportunity. We just want our families to feel as safe as possible here at Bowling Green High School,” says Kyle McGraw the Principal of Bowling Green High School.

Dr. Melinda Joyce the Executive Director of the Research Foundation part of MeMed Center Health added, “if you’re considering getting vaccinated, think about it very seriously. Talk to your, talk to your family, talk to your friends. But again, you know, if in order for us to get this pandemic under control, it is necessary for as many of us to get vaccinated as possible. So if you are able to get vaccinated, I strongly, strongly encourage that you do so.”

There were about 90 covid-19 vaccines administered to students at Bowling Green Junior High and the high school.

